Ava Senior Center Menu/Activities and OATS Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Nov. 11 – CLOSED

– CLOSED Tuesday, Nov. 12 – CLOSED

– CLOSED Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Baked ham, sweet potato, buttered broccoli, herb/cheese biscuit, coconut cream pie.

– Baked ham, sweet potato, buttered broccoli, herb/cheese biscuit, coconut cream pie. Thursday, Nov. 14 – Chicken & dumplings, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, strawberry shortcake.

– Chicken & dumplings, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, strawberry shortcake. Friday, Nov. – Salisbury steak, confetti rice, fresh tossed salad, fresh baked roll, apple cobbler.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon. Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

No Monday Night Music

Walk with Ease

Wed., Nov. 13 at 9 a.m.

GAMES

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Thursday

Bingo – Friday

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, November 7 : Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town. Tuesday, November 12 : Douglas County to Ozark.

: Douglas County to Ozark. Friday, November 15: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.