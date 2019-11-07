Ava Senior Center Menu/Activities and OATS Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

  • Monday, Nov. 11 – CLOSED
  • Tuesday, Nov. 12 – CLOSED
  • Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Baked ham, sweet potato, buttered broccoli, herb/cheese biscuit, coconut cream pie.
  • Thursday, Nov. 14 – Chicken & dumplings, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, strawberry shortcake.
  • Friday, Nov.  – Salisbury steak, confetti rice, fresh tossed salad, fresh baked roll, apple cobbler.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon. Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

ACTIVITIES

No Monday Night Music

Walk with Ease
Wed., Nov. 13 at 9 a.m.

***

GAMES

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Thursday
Bingo – Friday
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

  • Friday, November 7: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
  • Tuesday, November 12: Douglas County to Ozark.
  • Friday, November 15: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

