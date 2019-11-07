Ava Senior Center Menu/Activities and OATS Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Monday, Nov. 11 – CLOSED
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 – CLOSED
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Baked ham, sweet potato, buttered broccoli, herb/cheese biscuit, coconut cream pie.
- Thursday, Nov. 14 – Chicken & dumplings, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, strawberry shortcake.
- Friday, Nov. – Salisbury steak, confetti rice, fresh tossed salad, fresh baked roll, apple cobbler.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon. Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
***
ACTIVITIES
No Monday Night Music
Walk with Ease
Wed., Nov. 13 at 9 a.m.
***
GAMES
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Thursday
Bingo – Friday
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday, November 7: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
- Tuesday, November 12: Douglas County to Ozark.
- Friday, November 15: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.