Ava Senior Center Menu/Activities and OATS Schedule

LUNCH
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Monday, Nov. 25 – Cashew chicken over rice, Oriental vegetables, peanut butter cookie, & fortune cookie.
- Tuesday, Nov. 26 – BBQ beef on a bun, creamy coleslaw, savory potatoes, & chocolate pie.
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Frito pie, fresh salad & root beer float.
- Thursday, Nov. 28 – CLOSED
- Friday, Nov. 29 – CLOSED
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00
ACTIVITIES
Monday:
6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music
Tuesday:
10:00 a.m. – Exercise Group
Noon – Pitch Tournament
2:00 p.m. – TOPS
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday Nov. 22: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town
- Tuesday, Nov. 26: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the Center will also be closed.