Ava Senior Center Menu/Activities and OATS Schedule

LUNCH

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Nov. 25 – Cashew chicken over rice, Oriental vegetables, peanut butter cookie, & fortune cookie.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 – BBQ beef on a bun, creamy coleslaw, savory potatoes, & chocolate pie.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Frito pie, fresh salad & root beer float.

Thursday, Nov. 28 – CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 29 – CLOSED

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

Monday:

6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music

Tuesday:

10:00 a.m. – Exercise Group

Noon – Pitch Tournament

2:00 p.m. – TOPS

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday Nov. 22: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town

Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town Tuesday, Nov. 26: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the Center will also be closed.