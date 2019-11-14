Ava Senior Center Menu/Activities and OATS Bus Schedule

 

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Nov. 18 – Turkey dressing, seasoned green beans, hot roll, and pumpkin cheesecake.
Tuesday, Nov. 19 – Country fried steak mashed potatoes & gravy, meadow blend vegetables, wheat bread, and jello with fruit..
Wednesday, Nov. 20 – Ham and beans, spinach, cornbread, and turtle brownie.
Thursday, Nov. 21 – Grilled chicken, baked potato, country blend vegetables, fresh baked roll, and pineapple upside-down cake
Friday, Nov. 22 – Beef & noodles, California vegetables, fresh baked biscuit, tropical delight.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

Monday:
9:00 a.m. – Walk with Ease
6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music

Tuesday:
10:00 a.m. – Exercise Group
10:00 a.m. – Grief Support
Noon – Pitch Tournament
2:00 p.m. – TOPS

Wednesday:
9:00 a.m. – Walk with Ease
Noon – Pool Tournament

Thursday:
9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Grace Foot Clinic
Noon – Pinochle

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Nov. 15: West Douglas Co. to Ava: Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

