Ava High School November Citizens of the Month

AHS November citizens of the month were recently recognized for their accomplishments. High school students Samantha Lawson and Andrew Clevenhagen were selected as candidates for the honor.

Samantha Lawson, a senior at Ava High School, is the daughter of Patricia and Dan Baird. Her clubs and activities include football, basketball, track, Key Club, Quiz Bowl, FCA, FBLA, FFA vice president, and JAG, where she serves as president.

One of Sam’s community projects includes attending White River Summer Camp in Taneyville, where she reads to kids and helps them learn to read.

After high school, Sam plans to attend college, with the goal to pursue a degree in Chemistry or History. She would eventually like to attend the police academy and become a police officer.

Teachers say that Sam does a great job representing Ava High School on and off the football field. She works hard on academics and plays hard on the field.

Andrew Clevenhagen is a freshman at Ava High School. He is the son of Brad and Shawna Clevenhagen.

Andrew is involved in Cross Country and Skills USA.

After high school, Drew plans to go to college, but is currently undecided on where to attend.

Teachers advise that Drew is well-mannered, polite, and respectful to teachers and peers. He is agreeable and does what is asked of him. He represents AHS with class.