Ava Basketball Schedules 2019-2020 Season

Lady Bears Season Schedule

11/22 Logan-Rogersville Away TBA

11/25 Hollister Home 6:00 pm

12/2 Conway Away 7:30 pm

12/5 Seymour Home 6:00 pm

12/9-14Lady Warrior ClassicAwayTBA

12/16 Chadwick Away 7:30 pm

12/19 Fordland Home 7:30 pm

1/6 Mountain Grove Home 7:30 pm

1/7 Forsyth Home 7:30 pm

1/9 Mansfield Home 7:30 pm

1/13 Willow Springs Home 7:30 pm

1/16 Thayer Home 6:00 pm

1/20-24Bulldog ClassicAwayTBA

1/26-2/1 Mansfield Invitational Away TBA

2/3 Houston Away 7:30 pm

2/6 Salem Away TBA

2/10 Norwood Away 7:30 pm

2/13 Fair Grove Away 7:30 pm

2/17 Cabool Away 7:15 pm

2/20 Liberty (Mountain View) Home 7:15 pm

2/22-28 District Tournament Away TBA

Bears Season Schedule

11/22 Ozark Jamboree Away 5:30 pm

11/26 Seymour Away 7:30 pm

12/3 Gainesville Away 6:00 pm

12/6 Mansfield Away 7:30 pm

12/9-14 Mansfield Tournament Away TBA

12/17 Fair Grove Home 7:30 pm

12/20 Forsyth Home 7:30 pm

12/21 Waynesville Away TBA

12/26-31 Blue/Gold Tournament Away TBA

1/10 Hollister Home 7:30 pm

1/14 Conway Away 7:30 pm

1/17 Mountain Grove Home 7:30 pm

1/24 Sparta Away 7:30 pm

1/27-2/1 Mtn. Grove Tournament Away TBA

2/4 Willow Springs Home 7:30 pm

2/7 Thayer Home 7:30 pm

2/11 Houston Away 7:30 pm

2/14 Salem Away 7:30 pm

2/18 Cabool Away 7:15 pm

2/21 Liberty (Mountain View) Home 7:30 pm

2/24-29District TournamentTBA

Freshman and/or junior varsity games occur before the varsity times listed. Schedules are subject to change with poor weather and/or road conditions. For changes and tournament updates visit https://www.mshsaa.org