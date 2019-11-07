Ava Art Guild Information and Update

The Ava Art Guild is winding down for the year but there are still two amazing workshops coming up.

On Nov. 9th, a workshop will be led by Tamara Griswold. She will teach in a polymer clay fairy.

Polymer clay is a type of hardenable modeling clay. It typically contains no clay minerals, but like mineral clay, a liquid is added to dry particles until it achieves gel-like working properties and similarly, the part is put into an oven to harden. Polymer clay is generally used for making arts and craft items, and is also used in commercial applications to make decorative parts. Art made from polymer clay can now be found in major museums.

In October, the workshop instructed how to make fairy doors, so now we are making the fairies.

This is a fun and informative workshop. Come early to get a good seat. Social time with a light lunch is at 1 p.m., the business meeting at 1:30 and workshop at 2 p.m.

Workshops are free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome, and all supplies are provided by the Guild.

On December 14, the workshop will be presented by Shirley Yiping Zhang. She is a Chinese artist, author, singer and more. She will teach a Chinese painting technique, and about the culture. This will be the last workshop until March 2020.

The Gallery has some amazing art and crafts for sale. These unique items would be great for Christmas presents. Everything is handmade and one of a kind. The Gallery closes for winter following the Dec. 14 workshop. So please shop early.

The Gallery, staffed by volunteers, is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to contact the guild avaartguild@yahoo.com, avaartguild.org call 417-893-9638. Also find us on Facebook.