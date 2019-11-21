Associate Court Day Statistics for Nov. 14

During Associate Court with Judge Bock on Thursday, Nov. 14, the docket had 91 criminal cases. There were 69 misdemeanor cases, 15 infractions and seven felony cases. There were 21 misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and 16 failure to appear warrants issues.
