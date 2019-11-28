Arno – Hellen Blakey

November 18 – I took my news in, went to the drug store for medicine and a birthday card for Felicity Shae, got some grocery and filled my car up with gas.

Tuesday I baked bread, canned the last batch of pear honey, peeled apples and put them in the crock pot to make apple butter.

Wednesday I canned my apple butter and put the last batch of apples in to cook.

Thursday I had 0.1 inches , Friday I had 0.9 inches, and Saturday I had 0.1 inches of rain in my rain gauge.

On Wednesday, James took me to my doctor appointment and I got my flu shot and blood work. Then we went to Rogersville to Britanny’s home and I got to hold my last great grandson who is over two months old. He sure is sweet and looks like his older brother.

Friday George and Violet stopped on their way to town and brought me two dozen eggs. I showed them a picture of my last great grandson.

Sunday, the 24th, I made it to church. Brother Charles preached about “Falling Away” and “End of Time,” based on 2 Thessalonians 2: 1-3, Matthew 7: 14.

I went over to Dustin and Kelsey’s home for Maddi’s birthday party. Those present were Great Grandpa, Great Grandmother Davis, Great Granny Blakey, Grandmother Crystal Seaborn and son Jessie, PaPa, Nana Blakey, Mark Weston Bentlee, Dustin and Kelsey.

Maddi opened her present and then we had cake and ice cream.

Keep praying for all our sick folks.

My prayer and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the one in training.