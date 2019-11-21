Arno – Hellen Blakey

November 11 – Kay stopped and picked up my news. I baked bread for Tuesday and Thursday. That evening, Carrie brought my medicine on her way home.

Tuesday it rained, snowed and sleeted and I had 0.1 in my rain gauge. I had to cancel my doctor appointment that morning. I baked a cake.

Wednesday Nina stopped by on her way to work and gave me a big hug.

Thursday Tom Williams, Karen Heriford and Hellen Blakey went to Theodosia to their O.E.S. meeting where they were installed into their new office for the coming year. I took my pea salad and bread.

Friday my nephew Rick Allen made it through his operation and is doing okay.

Sunday we just had Sunday School. Brother Charles had a death in the family so we didn’t have church. On my way home from Sunday School I stopped by John Stephens and visited with him.

Keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayers and sympathy go out to the families that have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, our leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.