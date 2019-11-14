Arno – Hellen Blakey

November 10 – Took my news in last Monday, went to two stores and got groceries, and filled my car with gas. Then I went by John and visited with him and Max.

I washed two loads of clothes and made bread for the week.

Wednesday I had 0.4 inches in my rain gauge and 1.9 inches Thursday evening by 5 p.m.

Wednesday I had my haircut. Then I took my car to the garage where he put a piece on my car. Then I paid my light bill, made an eye appointment, and went to visit Max.

Monica came up this evening and stayed all night. Monica and I left Thursday morning at 6 a.m. We went to Forsyth to Monica’s house for some paper we had filled out about me. Then we headed to Springfield to the dentist. After I saw him we had a little time so Monica went to Sam’s before going back to Ozark where Monica had a doctor appointment.

We came back to Ava and later attended Jo Stephen’s visitation. When we got back to the house, Monica went on home. Before I went to bed I found out my furnace wasn’t working. Mark came but couldn’t fix it. I called Mac Mitchell and he said he would be here at one.

I went to Jo’s funeral and then dropped food off at the church before coming home. Mac came to the house and got the furnace going.

Saturday was a busy day of grinding pears, washing jars and canning two double batches of pear honey.

James has the flu.

Sunday was a beautiful day to be in church. Brother Charles’ thought for his message was “Raise up one” coming from Deuteronomy 18. It was about the one who would come later on for you and me.

Let’s keep the sick folks in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.

Nina Carter picked up her daughter Beth and her husband Tony on Wednesday to stay with her a few days. Nina had a cataract taken off one eye Thursday.