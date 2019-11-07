Arno – Hellen Blakey

November 3 – I took my news in last Monday, got some groceries on sale, and went by Jo and John’s to see how Jo was doing before I went home.

Last Tuesday I had 1.5 inches in the rain gauge. Wednesday I had 1.2 inches.

Last Tuesday morning, Jimmie and Katie Moulder and Dale and Mollie McPheeters came. We went to Lamberts in Ozark. We met our brother Keith Simmons and ate dinner. We sat and visited for a while before going home.

Jimmie wanted to come back on T Hwy when we got back to 76 in Goodhope. Jimmie asked me where was the gravel road going down by our old farm. I told him it was far. When we got to it, Jimmie took us down by my old farm. Then we drove to PP and on to my house. He dropped me off and went on home. We all had a wonderful time.

James came Wednesday and got his Birthday card and cinnamon rolls. His birthday was the 26th.

Mark came Thursday morning to plug in the Heat Lamp. He had to go buy a new one because the old one didn’t work.

That evening the little Trick-or-Treaters started: Sherry, Kelsey, Bentlee and Maddilynn, Trae, Kendra, Fenley and Sloane, Justin, Tara, Jett, Haven, Canyon, Johnathan, Annie, Alexia and Owen, and Annie ‘s mother Nancy Perryman.

Friday morning early I was told that one of my best friends, Jo Stephens, had passed away. I will miss her a lot.

I went to town and got a phone card, two birthday cards, groceries, and two baking pans. Then I went back by John Stephens and saw Max, Lisa and her daughter, Jordan.

Saturday I spent part of the day filling out papers for a dentist.

Sunday everyone was in church. Brother Charles brought us another good message about “Trick or Treat.” Satan will trick you and God treats you.

Let’s keep our sick folks in your prayers. My prayer and sympathy goes out to Jo Stephen’s family and all the others who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.