American Legion, VFW To Honor Veterans on Nov. 11 at Ava Cemetery

American Legion Post 112 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5993 Russell T. Scott is hosting the annual Veteran’s Day tribute at the Ava Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Guest speaker is Representative Karla Eslinger, who represents Ozark, Douglas, and part of Taney County in District 155 of the Missouri House of Representatives.

Rep. Eslinger was elected in November 2018 to serve her first two-year term

As is the tradition, the ceremony is held on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.