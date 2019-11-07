All Out of Candy

by Michael Boyink/mike@douglascountyherald.com

Princesses, Superheros, Butterflies, Clowns and Cows Run Ava Merchants Out of Treats

The cooler weather wasn’t slowing the kids down. The sign in the darkened store on the square window told the story:

It was the same at Set Free Ministries.

“We ran out of candy and have more on the way,” said Josh Browning. “We’ve also gone through like five gallons of hot chocolate.”

Each corner of the square was busy with crowds of people crossing while traffic waited in both directions.

Trick or treaters and family members bundled up in heavy clothes crowded the doors at any store who chose to stay open for the event.

Peace and Serenity Day Spa, on the south side of the square, offered a new possible explanation for Douglas County’s nickname.

The store also had a black-light room experience for visitors to walk through.

Between other church trunk or treat events and the Lion’s Club costume contest and you don’t have to candy-coat it, Halloween in Ava was a howling success.