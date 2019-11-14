AHS Students Offer Musical Presentation Nov. 14-16

The Ava High School Choir and Speech Department will be presenting Emma: A Pop Musical at the Ava school’s Performing Arts Center on Nov. 14, 15, and 16. Performances begin at 7:00 p.m.

The musical is based upon Jane Austin’s novel Emma and promises to be an entertaining evening for those attending. According to organizers, student cast members have been diligently working since early September rehearsing story lines and musical numbers in preparation for opening night.

The cast includes the following students: Emma: Camryn Lee; Miss Bates: Summer Schroeder; Jeff: James Smith; Harriet: Layla Giorgianni; Martin: Patrick Vincent; Phillip: Jack Johnson; Jane: Grace Key; Frankie: Tristin Lapointe; Three Welcoming Committee Girls: Christina Brandt, Jordan McChesney, Bethany Menke; and Ashley: Rachael Elliott; Female Ensemble: Camryan Bishop, Kiona Diver, Qwynn Gieber, Sunsarah Johnston, and Harley Yocum; Male Ensemble: Devin Griffith, Jake Mayberry, Cade Pinckney, Logan Stout, and Gage Vaccaro.

There is a small charge for attending the performance, with pre-sale tickets now available and may be purchased in the high school office, with tickets $2 for students and $4 for adults. Tickets may also be purchased from Mrs. Wolfskill or a cast member.

Tickets purchased the night of a performance, at the door, will cost $3 for students, and $5 for adults.

The community is urged to attend and support this cast of students for their hard work.