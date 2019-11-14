Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept, Reggie Johnson, Chief

Calls By Type
11/03 – 11/09
Alarm – 2
Animal Call – 5
Assault, Domestic – 1
Assist Agency – 7
Check Building – 1
Check Person – 3
Check Vehicle – 4
Check Well-being – 2
Community Policing – 5
Disturbance – 1
Forgery – 1
Funeral Escort – 1
Juvenile Situation – 2
Miscellaneous – 8
Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
Private Property Accident – 1
Shoplifting – 1
Stalled Vehicle – 1
Stealing – 1
Traffic Stop – 34
Cemetery Gates – 8
Total – 90
On 11/03, Ava Police responded to reports of an aggressive dog on the 200 block of Grabeel Avenue. Officers were unable to secure the animal.
On 11/04, Ava Police were contacted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol asking for assistance finding a flatbed truck that had driven away from an Ozark County gas station without paying for over $200 in fuel. Officers located the truck and MSHP escorted it back to Ozark County.
On 11/04, Ava Police responded to reports of a loose border collie on Benton Avenue. Officers contacted Animal Control.
On 11/4, Ava Police responded to the Lower City Park for reports of a motor vehicle accident. One party had left the scene and was located at McDonalds. Insurance information was exchanged and officers took a report.
On 11/05, Ava Police responded to reports of an aggressive pair of dogs on the 700 block of Crain Street. The reporting party said he had fired a couple shots with his handgun to keep the dogs away from his kids. The dogs were taken to the pound.
On 11/7, Ava Police responded to Martin Avenue over reports of a 10 year old runaway. Officers located the child, returned him to his parents, found and returned a stolen bike to its owner, and planned to return a stolen scooter to the school.
On 11/7, Ava Police responded to reports of shoplifters at Walmart. Officers took two subjects into custody.