Activity Report from the Ava Police Department

Calls By Type

11/10/2019 – 11/16/2019

Alarm – 6

Animal Call – 6

Assault – 2

Assist Agency – 4

Assist Person – 4

Check Building – 3

Check Person – 4

Check Vehicle – 2

Check Well-Being – 2

C&I Driver – 1

Community Event – 2

Domestic Disturbance – 2

General Disturbance – 1

Fraud – 2

Harassment – 1

Misc/All Other – 8

Prowler – 2

Shoplifting – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Traffic Stop – 24

Trespassing – 1

Vandalism – 2

Cemetery Gates – 3

Total – 87

On 11/11, Ava Police responded to the 400 block of Fox Meadow Drive, over reports of someone dumping their trash in a business dumpster. The suspect returned and retrieved their trash.

On 11/11, Ava Police responded to the Super 8 Motel over reports of a suspect being drunk and aggressive. Officers arrested the suspect and placed the suspect in custody.

On 11/12 Ava Police were contacted by a South Carolina resident who had been locked out of their bank account after an Ava person had hacked into it, created a check, and tried to cash it at an Ava bank.

On 11/12, Ava Police responded to reports of animal neglect in the 1300 block of East Benton Avenue. The dog owners said the dogs were fed everyday but agreed to bring them indoors.

On 11/12, Ava Police responded to South Jefferson over reports of a drunk driver. Officers arrested the subject and provided transport to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/15, Ava Police responded to a business on South Jefferson Street, over reports of a disgruntled employee making threats. The employee returned a uniform and left with no incident.