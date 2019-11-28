Activity Report from the Ava Police Department

Calls By Type
11/17/2019 to 11/23/2019
- Alarm – 2
- Animal Call – 3
- Assist Agency – 9
- Check Building – 3
- Check Person – 4
- Check Vehicle – 1
- Check Well-Being – 2
- Community Policing – 6
- Domestic Disturbance – 2
- General Disturbance – 4
- Noise Disturbance – 1
- Found Property – 1
- Harassment – 1
- Juvenile Situation – 1
- Misc/All Other – 10
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 3
- Shoplifting – 3
- Traffic Stop – 21
- Cemetery Gates – 2
Total – 79
On 11/17, Ava Police responded to the 800 block of Martin Avenue over reports of a disturbance. Officers found two men in a verbal disagreement over a debit card. Officers returned the card to its owner and separated the two men.
On 11/18, Ava Police responded to the 300 block of Spurlock Street over reports of a patient sitting in the yard refusing to go back inside. Officers were able to get the patient back inside.
On 11/19, Ava Police responded to the 1000 block of Nichols Street for reports of an aggressive dog. Officers had the owner put the dog back into the house.
On 11/22, Ava Police responded to Walmart on Springfield Road, where managers said they had a shoplifter in custody. Officers took the suspect into custody.