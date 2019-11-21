Accumulating Accolades – Ava High School Athletes Keep Awards Coming through 2019

By Jason Hoekema

The year hasn’t ended and everything but the MSHSAA All-District Team results have come in for the Bears and Lady Bears.

Adding to a list of growing athletes and improving programs are the hometown boys of fall.

Nate Swofford was named to SCA First Team as a quarterback, Kayden Myers First Team as a running back while also snagging “Back of the Year” in the SCA.

But the ball doesn’t stop there.

2019 SCA All-Conference Football

1st Team

Quarterback – Nate Swofford

Quarterback – Nate Swofford Running Back – Kayden Myers

Offensive Line – Jacob Lakey

Defensive Line – Dylan King

Linebacker – Josh Bray

Defensive Back – Spencer Skyles

Second Team

Offensive Line – Evan Horn

Defensive Line – Jacob Eastling

Honorable Mentions

Wide Reciever – Zack Mendel

Wide Receiver – Blake King

Offensive Line – James Pueppke

Linebacker – Jacob Bruffet

Defense – Colby Miles

Offense – Westyn Merriett

2019 SCA All-Conference Volleyball

First Team

Claire Fossett

Olivia Heriford

Second Team

Lauren Hall

Honorable Mentions

Sarah Dobbs

Kaylee Downs

2019 MSHSAA All-District Volleyball

Second Team

Olivia Heriford

2019 MSHSAA All-District Softball

1st Team

Catcher – Miquia Heinlein

Infielder – Olivia Gastineau

Infielder – Keeley Akers

Outfielder – Lexie Gastineau

2019 All-Region Softball

2nd Team

Catcher – Miquia Heinlein

Infielder – Olivia Gastineau