Accumulating Accolades – Ava High School Athletes Keep Awards Coming through 2019

By Jason Hoekema
The year hasn’t ended and everything but the MSHSAA All-District Team results have come in for the Bears and Lady Bears.
Adding to a list of growing athletes and improving programs are the hometown boys of fall.
Nate Swofford was named to SCA First Team as a quarterback, Kayden Myers First Team as a running back while also snagging “Back of the Year” in the SCA.
But the ball doesn’t stop there.
2019 SCA All-Conference Football
1st Team
- Quarterback – Nate Swofford
- Running Back – Kayden Myers
- Offensive Line – Jacob Lakey
- Defensive Line – Dylan King
- Linebacker – Josh Bray
- Defensive Back – Spencer Skyles
Second Team
- Offensive Line – Evan Horn
- Defensive Line – Jacob Eastling
Honorable Mentions
- Wide Reciever – Zack Mendel
- Wide Receiver – Blake King
- Offensive Line – James Pueppke
- Linebacker – Jacob Bruffet
- Defense – Colby Miles
- Offense – Westyn Merriett
2019 SCA All-Conference Volleyball
First Team
- Claire Fossett
- Olivia Heriford
Second Team
- Lauren Hall
Honorable Mentions
- Sarah Dobbs
- Kaylee Downs
2019 MSHSAA All-District Volleyball
Second Team
- Olivia Heriford
2019 MSHSAA All-District Softball
1st Team
- Catcher – Miquia Heinlein
- Infielder – Olivia Gastineau
- Infielder – Keeley Akers
- Outfielder – Lexie Gastineau
2019 All-Region Softball
2nd Team
- Catcher – Miquia Heinlein
- Infielder – Olivia Gastineau