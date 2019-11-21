Accumulating Accolades – Ava High School Athletes Keep Awards Coming through 2019

Photos and Illustration by Jason Hoekema/Herald

By Jason Hoekema

The year hasn’t ended and everything but the MSHSAA All-District Team results have come in for the Bears and Lady Bears. 

Adding to a list of growing athletes and improving programs are the hometown boys of fall.

Nate Swofford was named to SCA First Team as a quarterback, Kayden Myers First Team as a running back while also snagging “Back of the Year” in the SCA.

But the ball doesn’t stop there.

2019 SCA All-Conference Football

1st Team 

  • Quarterback – Nate Swofford
  • Running Back – Kayden Myers
  • Offensive Line – Jacob Lakey
  • Defensive Line – Dylan King
  • Linebacker – Josh Bray
  • Defensive Back – Spencer Skyles

Second Team

  • Offensive Line – Evan Horn
  • Defensive Line – Jacob Eastling

Honorable Mentions

  • Wide Reciever – Zack Mendel
  • Wide Receiver – Blake King
  • Offensive Line – James Pueppke
  • Linebacker – Jacob Bruffet
  • Defense – Colby Miles
  • Offense – Westyn Merriett

2019 SCA All-Conference Volleyball

First Team

  • Claire Fossett
  • Olivia Heriford

Second Team

  • Lauren Hall

Honorable Mentions

  • Sarah Dobbs
  • Kaylee Downs

2019 MSHSAA All-District Volleyball

Second Team

  • Olivia Heriford

2019 MSHSAA All-District Softball

1st Team

  • Catcher – Miquia Heinlein
  • Infielder – Olivia Gastineau
  • Infielder – Keeley Akers
  • Outfielder – Lexie Gastineau

2019 All-Region Softball

2nd Team

  • Catcher – Miquia Heinlein
  • Infielder – Olivia Gastineau

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR