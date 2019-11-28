Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Dec. 2: Breakfast Pizza, Bananas, Fruit Juice & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 3: Cereal With Yogurt, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit Juice & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 4: Mini Cinni’s, Bananas, Fruit Juice & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 5: Sausage Pancake On A Stick, Applesauce, Fruit Juice, & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 6: Pumpkin Muffin With Yogurt, Apple, Fruit Juice & Milk.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
- Monday, Dec. 2 Entrees: Corn Dog, Cheesy Chicken Pasta, or Turkey And Cheese Sandwich; Entree Salad: Italian Chef Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn, Fresh Fruit, Peaches & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 4: Entrees: Crispito, Tacos, or Ham and Cheese Calzone; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Honey Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit, Orange Pineapple Mix, & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 4: Entrees: Chicken Patty, Roast Turkey With Gravy, or Popcorn Chicken; Entree Salad: Chicken Caesar Salad; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Corn, Pears, Hot Roll & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 5: Entrees: Popcorn Chicken Wrap, BBQ Pork on Bun, or Cheeseburger; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Garden Salad, Applesauce & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 6: Entrees: Tony’s Pizza, Sloppy Joe, or Nacho Munchable; Entree Salad: Popcorn Chicken Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Strawberry Banana Mix & Milk
Ava Middle School Lunch
- Monday, Dec. 2: Chili Dog, Italian Sub, Cheeseburger, Corn Dog, Salad Bar; To Go: Crispy Chicken Wrap, Chicken Caesar Salad or Crispito; Specialty Bar: Hot Dog Bar with Macaroni & Cheese; Sides: Garden Salad, Tater Tots, Fresh Fruit, Mandarin Oranges & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 3: Entrees: Chedda-Toni with Italian Bread, Turkey Club Sub, Cheeseburger, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich, Chicken Nuggets, Salad Bar; To Go: Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Cottage Cheese with Fruit and Muffin, Seven Layer Dip; Specialty Bar: Grilled Cheese Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Fresh Fruit Cinnamon Apples, & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 4: Entrees: Chicken Patty, Cheeseburger, Corn Dog, Chicken Strips, Salad Bar; To Go: Chicken Salad Sandwich, Pizza Munchables, Turkey Chef Salad; Specialty Bar: Wrap Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Fresh Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix, & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 5: Entrees: Pepperoni Calzone, Cheeseburger, Chicken Patty on Bun, Corn Dog, Salad Bar;To Go: Bacon Turkey Avocado Club, Greek Salad with Focaccia Bread, Hawaiian BBQ Pork Wrap; Specialty Bar: Baked Potato Bar with Focaccia Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Lemon Butter Broccoli, Fresh Fruit, Pears & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 6: Entrees: Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla, Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Cheeseburger, Salad Bar; To Go: Egg Salad Sandwich, Strawberry/Cucumber/Chicken Salad with Blueberry Muffin, Ham and Cheese Roll Up; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Honey Garlic Butter Roasted Carrots, Fresh Fruit, Tropical Fruit & Milk.
Ava High School Lunch
- Monday, Dec. 2: Entrees: Chili Dog, Italian Sub, Cheeseburger, Corn Dog, Salad Bar; To Go: Crispy Chicken Wrap, Chicken Caesar Salad, Crispito; Specialty Bar: Hot Dog Bar with Macaroni and Cheese; Side: Garden Salad, Tater Tots, Fresh Fruit, Mandarin Oranges & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 3: Entrees: Chedda-Toni with Italian Bread, Turkey Club Sub, Cheeseburger, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich, Chicken Nuggets, Salad Bar; To Go: Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Cottage Cheese with Fruit and Muffin, Seven Layer Dip; Specialty Bar: Grilled Cheese Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Fresh Fruit, Cinnamon Apples & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 4: Entrees: Chicken Patty with Hot Roll, Cheeseburger, Corn Dog, Chicken Strips, Salad Bar; To Go: Chicken Salad Sandwich, Pizza Munchables, Turkey Chef Salad; Specialty Bar: Wrap Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Fresh Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix, & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 5: Entrees: Pepperoni Calzone, Cheeseburger, Chicken Patty on Bun, Corn Dog, Salad Bar; To Go: Bacon Turkey Avocado Club, Greek Salad with Focaccia Bread, Hawaiian BBQ Pork Wrap; Specialty Bar: Baked Potato Bar with Focaccia Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Lemon Butter Broccoli, Fresh Fruit, Pear & Milk.
- Friday, December 6: Entrees: Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla, Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Cheeseburger, Salad Bar; To Go: Egg Salad Sandwich, Strawberry/Cucumber/Chicken Salad with Blueberry Muffin, Ham and Cheese Roll Up; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar with Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Honey Garlic Butter Roasted Carrots, Fresh Fruit, Tropical Fruit, & Milk.
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Dec. 2: French Toast Sticks, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 3: Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 4: Oatmeal, Cinnamon Toast, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 5: Sausage Biscuit, Jelly, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 6: Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
- Monday, Dec. 2: Chicken Patty on Bun, Slice Cheese, Chips, Baked Beans, Fruit & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 3: Spaghetti, Salad, Bread Stick, Corn, Cookie, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 4: Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Chips, Fruit Roll Up, Apple, Cookie & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 5: Sloppy Joe on Bun, French Fries, Pork & Beans, Fruit & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 6: Pizza, Salad with Tomatoes, Peas, Banana & Milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Dec. 2: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fruit & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 3: Waffle, Sausage, Fruit Topping & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 4: French Toast Sticks, Ham, Fruit & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 5: Sausage/Egg/Cheese Biscuit, Fruit & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 6: Biscuit, Gravy or Sausage, Juice & Milk.
Skyline R-Ii Lunch Menu
- Monday, Dec. 2: Hamburger with Toppings, Fries, Side Salad, Fruit & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 3: Cheesy Chicken and Rice, Broccoli, Fruit & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 4: Taco Soup, Rice and Beans, Side Salad, Fruit & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 5: Hotdog, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Fruit & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 6: Pizza, Salad, Fruit & Milk.