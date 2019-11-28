Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

The “A” Honor Roll at Mt. Zion Bible School includes Preston Akers, Julian Allen, Brenna Barton, Luke Barton, Felicity Berry, Samuel Bruss, Olivia Dannen, Josiah Fleetwood, Colin Fleming, Elliot Jones, Greyson Jones, Cooper Murray, Dalanie Petty, Austin Seewald and Landon Williams. Jackson Berry is on the “B” Honor Roll for the first quarter.

Friday afternoon a beam under the sanctuary was replaced by Alex Fourman and Delbert Murray. Those who helped them were Cooper Murray, Delbert L. Murray, Brian McFarlin, Dennis Uhles, and James Cobb.

Friday evening the Ozarks Chapter of the Women of Worth met in Cardwell Cafeteria. Judy Murray asked the blessing on the meal of soups and desserts. Vallie Fleming won the door prize. Carolyn Comfort, a Veteran, was recognized for her service. Mary Thompson read “Dust If You Must.” Cinda Thompson gave the devotions based on Psalms 26:7. “That I may publish with the voice of thanksgiving.” The closing prayer was by Barbara Uhles.

Visitors in the Sunday morning service included the Brian Bowie family from Olive Branch, MS, Joy Anser from Grand Cayman, Megan & Wyatt Hatfield from New Paris, OH. The special song was by the Paxton trio (Jesse, Cheryl, and Dana). Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. gave the sermon, “Let Love Be Real,” based on Romans 12: 9-10. “Let love be without dissimulations. Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good. Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love.” Clear choices. Candid commerce. Christian charity. Complete commissioning. Cheerful confidence. Continuous calling. Copious caring.

Sunday afternoon was our service at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center. Those who helped Pastor Bob were Jesse Paxton, Brian Haynes, Jeanette Cardin, Joy Ansen, Bryan and Greyson Jones, Dennis and Barbara Uhles.

Jesse Paxton led the singing Sunday evening and Ron Arnold led in prayer. Pastor Bob’s Bible lesson was from Ephesians 2:1. “And you hath he quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins.” Walking according to the course of this world and being impelled by the spirit of disobedience are evidences of spiritual death. The special song was a piano & organ medley by Donna Sue & Brian Haynes.

Wednesday night, Cinda Thompson gave reports in the monthly missionary meeting.