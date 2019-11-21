It’s been said that kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see. Those random acts happen each and every day in our little town of 3,000 and we should be considered blessed to live in a place with that type of atmosphere. Those “that’s sweet” moments have been experienced by many.

Have you been one of them recently? Why not tell us about it.

• Archie’s Family Restaurant in Ava served 18 veterans an All- American burger meal on Monday, Nov. 11th, Veteran’s Day, free of charge. Now That’s Sweet!

• Andy Nash, owner of Precision Automotive happily gave 20 veterans a free oil change as they took advantage of the advertised offer placed in the paper.

Now That’s Sweet!

If you’re ever around teenagers today, I’m sure you’ve heard them say, a well coined phrase…why be so salty? This is internet slang used to described someone who seems irritated or angry. We’ve all had those moments.

Thumbs down to this week’s “Totally Salty” behaviors.

• To those who don’t use their turning signal while turning, almost causing a wreck. That’s Totally Salty!

Please remember no names needed or wanted, just a brief description of your “That’s Sweet or Totally Salty” experiences. Let us know by emailing us at:

sweetand salty@douglascountyherald.com.