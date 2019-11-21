Douglas County Livestock Reports

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, November 15, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction.

Total Receipts: This Week: 1,727 Last Week: 1,250 Year Ago: 951

A consignment of one hundred cows, bred to black bulls, will be selling Thursday, November 21,2019, at the Douglas County Livestock Auction.

Compared to last week, steers and heifers steady. Slaughter cows 2.00 to 3.00 higher, slaughter bulls steady. Demand and supply moderate. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (47% Steers, 44% Heifers, 9% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (23% Stock Cows, 77% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 36%.

