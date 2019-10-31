Women’s Health Fair Held in Ava

(photos submitted)

A women’s health event was held at the Missouri Ozarks Community Health facility in Ava last week. The goal of the annual event is to focus on the health of women by raising awareness on the importance of maintaining personal care.

The afternoon health fair offered information about local services, as well as services for those without insurance.

Businesses participating included the Breast Cancer Foundation, American

Cancer Society, Options Pregnancy, Providence Spa/Bio-Identical Hormone, Douglas County Health Department, and Arbonne Cosmetics and Skin Care.

The Missouri Ozarks Women’s Health Team which is located at MOCH outlined services available in Douglas County, as well as the sliding fee scale and free mammograms offered to women without insurance.

