The Ava Cross Country team raced in the Mountain Grove Open on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Varsity runners competed in a 5K (3.1 mile) race. The Junior High and Junior Varsity runners competed in 1.5 mile race. The top 15 finishers in each race earned medals. The results are as follows:

Varsity Girls:

Eden Little – 8th – 26:29 (Medal)

Kennedy Meyer – 9th – 26:54 (Medal)

Taylor Long – 23rd – 32:53

Rebekah Evans – 27th – 35:42

Hannah Evans – 34th – 39:35

Junior Varsity Girls:

Makayla Byerley – 2nd – 14:05 (Medal)

Junior High Girls:

Mallory Melton – 2nd – 10:39 (Medal)

Alexis Emrick – 19th – 13:10

Autumn Baldwin – 41st – 15:58

Varsity Boys:

Caden Prock – 25th – 23:26

Tyler Brooke – 36th – 26:11

Junior Varsity Boys:

Andrew Clevenhagen – 5th – 14:42 (Medal)

Junior High Boys:

Isaac Dalton – 3rd – 9:58 (Medal)

Maddox Wade – 21st – 11:15

Isaac Dalton, left, and Andrew Clevenhagen after medaling in the Junior High 1.5-mile race at the Mountain Grove Open on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.