#Winning

Eden Little, left, and Kennedy Meyer pose for a photograph after medaling in the High School Varsity 5K race on Tuesday, October 1, at the Mountain Grove Open.

The Ava Cross Country team raced in the Mountain Grove Open on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.  Varsity runners competed in a 5K (3.1 mile) race.  The Junior High and Junior Varsity runners competed in 1.5 mile race.  The top 15 finishers in each race earned medals.  The results are as follows:

Varsity Girls:

Eden Little – 8th – 26:29 (Medal)

Kennedy Meyer – 9th – 26:54 (Medal)

Taylor Long – 23rd – 32:53

Rebekah Evans – 27th – 35:42

Hannah Evans – 34th – 39:35

Junior Varsity Girls:

Makayla Byerley – 2nd – 14:05 (Medal)

Junior High Girls:

Mallory Melton – 2nd – 10:39 (Medal)

Alexis Emrick – 19th – 13:10

Autumn Baldwin – 41st – 15:58

Varsity Boys:

Caden Prock – 25th – 23:26

Tyler Brooke – 36th – 26:11

Junior Varsity Boys:

Andrew Clevenhagen – 5th – 14:42 (Medal)

Junior High Boys:

Isaac Dalton – 3rd – 9:58 (Medal)

Maddox Wade – 21st – 11:15

 

 

 

 

 

 

Isaac Dalton, left, and Andrew Clevenhagen after medaling in the Junior High 1.5-mile race at the Mountain Grove Open on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. 

