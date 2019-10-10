The Ava Cross Country team raced in the Mountain Grove Open on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Varsity runners competed in a 5K (3.1 mile) race. The Junior High and Junior Varsity runners competed in 1.5 mile race. The top 15 finishers in each race earned medals. The results are as follows:
Varsity Girls:
Eden Little – 8th – 26:29 (Medal)
Kennedy Meyer – 9th – 26:54 (Medal)
Taylor Long – 23rd – 32:53
Rebekah Evans – 27th – 35:42
Hannah Evans – 34th – 39:35
Junior Varsity Girls:
Makayla Byerley – 2nd – 14:05 (Medal)
Junior High Girls:
Mallory Melton – 2nd – 10:39 (Medal)
Alexis Emrick – 19th – 13:10
Autumn Baldwin – 41st – 15:58
Varsity Boys:
Caden Prock – 25th – 23:26
Tyler Brooke – 36th – 26:11
Junior Varsity Boys:
Andrew Clevenhagen – 5th – 14:42 (Medal)
Junior High Boys:
Isaac Dalton – 3rd – 9:58 (Medal)
Maddox Wade – 21st – 11:15
Isaac Dalton, left, and Andrew Clevenhagen after medaling in the Junior High 1.5-mile race at the Mountain Grove Open on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.