William Kirk Wallace, 58 years, 8 months, and 22 days old of Ava, Missouri passed away on August 25, 2019 at his home near Ava, MO with his cousin, Lynne by his side.

Kirk was born December 3, 1960 in Fairfax, MO. He graduated from high school in Tarkio, MO in 1978.

Kirk was a Christian. He was a carpenter and a musician. He loved any form of woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Irene (Riley) Timmerman, a sister, Heidi, his grandparents, Bill & Georgia (Brown) Riley and a great uncle, Logan Brown.

He is survived by his daughter, Briana Wallace and her mother, Jeanne Wallace, a sister, Michelle Petersen, a brother, Mark Barker, his father, Jim Bob Barker, special cousin, Lynne Brown-Chrislaw, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Cremation services for Kirk are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO per his request. A memorial service will be at 4:00 on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Yates Cemetery east of Ava, where family members of many generations are buried.

