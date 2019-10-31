A write-up entitled “Gun Country: Where in the U.S. Are Guns Most Popular?” is a security industry article based on the most recent background check data released by the FBI through 2018. Above, statistics show Missouri as one of the top ten states in estimated gun sales. In a new study, Missouri ranks No. 11 for retail gun sales per person in America in 2018. According to security.org research, in Missouri, there were 93.6 sales per 100,000 people last year, marking a 24.2% increase since 2009. The full article may be found on the security.org website.

