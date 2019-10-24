Wasola – Theta Nokes

For we are but of yesterday and know nothing because our days upon earth are a shadow. –Job 8:9

Dave Eslinger visited Gary last week. I visted with Eddie and Linda Sears. Their son, Timothy got his heart and was doing fine.

Our son, J.J. visited Sunday afternoon until Wednesday morning.

Saturday afternoon at Dara Strong’s home there was a surprise 26th birthday dinner for her son Howard. The guests were Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Fanya Scott, Zamber Little and son, Robyn and Jasmine Schroder, Dillion McCullough, Cody, Hannah, and Charleigh Strong. Hunter Huff, Beau, Tafi and Austin Buege and Addesyn, Eli Shannon, Brayden Lansdown, Bailey Strong, Chelsey Lansdown, Cody Shanafelt, Brittany Richards, Brady and Baiya Crewse, Felisha, Frisco, and Charlie Harris, Dana Brazeal and me.

Thursday evening, Ralph and Dana Brazeal and Ella Faye Mitchell visited.

That was a good picture of aunt Brooksie Graves in the paper Oct. 10 of her celebrating her 100th birthday.