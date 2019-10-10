Wasola – Theta Nokes

Sympathy to the Billye Donnelly family. I met her for the first time last year when I started working at the Food Harvest. She had already been working there for about 30 years.

Saturday afternoon, Sept. 28th, Ralph and Dana Brazeal had a cookout for granddaughter, Zoe Shull’s birthday. Zoe turned 12 years old on the 23rd. Guests were Bill Satterfield, Dana Smith, Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Tiffanee Satterfield, Bob Sparke, Robyn and Jasmine Schroeder, Dara Strong Brayden Lansdown, AnnaBelle Johnson, Watt and Liviya Wharton, Zamber Little and other son and me.

Eddie and Linda Sears’ son Timothy needs a heart transplant.

Sympathy to Okema Haden family.

Monday Gary and I went to the Cancer Center in Springfield. Gary’s white count was up so he had another treatment. Well, there is more than one chemotherapy treatment he took that day. After hours of being there, they put a pump on him until Wednesday when we go back to the Center, when it’s done and they take it off. His next appointment will be on the 21st.

Sympathy to Theta Porter family. I first met Theta when I started to Ava High School in 1963. When we rode the school bus coming home, the bus driver, Boo Daniel, would let the students off of the bus at the corner of old 5 (it’s the highway now) and we walked up to Theta’s cafe and bought candy or pop. Boo drove up the hill to take the Welch’s and Porters’ students home. When Boo came back by, he would pick us up. Theta’s daughter, Joyce, became my true best friend. I would go skating with the Porters to Mtn. Grove on the weekend. Then the new 5 highway came through and they moved where the cafe is now. Our bus driver Boo would still stop where we could still get candy or pop. When Theta wanted me to go with her a few years ago to the DOW meeting in West Plains, I went with her because she didn’t like to drive by herself at night. Since I was going all the time with her, she had me join DOW and I did.

For years after church in Ava, she helped at the nursing home.

The only thing that is still open a Squires now is Bill’s garage and the Post Office and Ava Sale Barn. Things and times are changing. Some are difficult to get through, but with God we do.