U.S. Dept. of Commerce to Help Establish New Workforce Training Facility at State Technical College in Linn, Mo.  

WASHINGTON – Last week, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2 million grant to State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, Missouri, to help establish a new Utility Technician Training Facility. The EDA grant, to be matched with more than $4.5 million in local investment, is expected to help create 500 jobs.

“State Technical College’s new Utility Technician Training center will offer programs in broadband, electric, and natural gas utility infrastructure to help the region meet the high-demand for utility technicians,” said U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Dr. John Fleming. “Creating a cutting-edge workforce that can serve local business needs will help to fortify the region in the event of future weather events.”

“Increasing access to training and education opportunities is critical to developing our state’s workforce,” said Governor Mike Parson. “The more training and education people have, the more productive hardworking Missourians can be. It is great to see our local colleges putting programs and facilities in place like the new Utility Technician Training Center at State Technical College of Missouri, which will equip students with the skills to fill some of our highest-need jobs.”

“Workforce development programs help Americans get the skills they need to take advantage of the opportunities that come with a booming economy,” said Senator Blunt. “This new facility will offer programs that prepare students for jobs in high-paying, in-demand careers. I’ll continue working closely with the Economic Development Administration and leaders in our state to strengthen the workforce and help individuals get ahead.”

“State Tech is one of the best two-year colleges in the country because it focuses on providing valuable, real-world skills to its students,” said Senator Hawley. “This new Utility Technician Training Facility will ensure that State Tech can continue to provide Missourians with the skills for good jobs that are in high-demand.”

This project is funded under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (PL 115-123) (PDF), in which Congress appropriated to EDA $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program (PDF) funds for disaster relief and recovery as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, wildfires, and other calendar year 2017 natural disasters under the Stafford Act.