Allie Gentry was hostess for Tuesday Evening Bunco and was also high scorer. Second was Lucille Jenkins and also door prize, and consolation went to Sharon Jenkins.

After one hour of games, refreshments were served by Allie to the winners and these other regular members: Jewell Elliott, Janet Sallee, Sybil Heckendorn, and Joretta Sawyer. Janice Lumb was the guest player.