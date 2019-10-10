NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Nicholas S Williams and Amanda L Williams, dated April 18, 2013, and recorded on April 23, 2013, Document No. 130752 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on November 1, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at the Front Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, Ava, Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:

That part of the N 1/2 SE 1/4 SW 1/4 of Section 17, Township 27, Range 17 lying West of Highway #14 described as commencing at the point of intersection of Highway #14 and the South line of said tract, thence in a Northerly direction along the West right of way of Highway #14 220 feet, thence West 550 feet, thence South to the South line of said tract, thence East to the point of beginning. Also, part of the S 1/2 SE 1/4 SW 1/4 of Section 17, Township 27, Range 17 lying West of Highway #14 described as commencing at the point of intersection of Highway #14 and the North line of said tract, thence West 247 feet along the North line of said tract, thence South to a point 20 feet North of the private road, thence in a Southeasterly direction along the North side of said private road (staying 20’ North of said private road) to the West right of way of Highway #14, thence in a Northerly direction along the West right of way of Highway #14 to the point of beginning, commonly known as Rr 2 Box 2733, Seymour, MO, 65746

subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

C. Rene Bocio Successor Trustee

First Publication: October 10, 2019.

For more information, visit www.southlaw.com

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (Casefile No. 222676-917732).