TRINITY LUTHERN Richard Sturgeon

Sunday, September 29, 2019, Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost

Consideration and care for those in need (especially those “at our gate”, visible to us, of whom we are aware) is an essential component of good stewardship. It is in the sharing of wealth that we avoid the snare of wealth. It is the one whom death could not hold — who comes to us risen from the dead — who can free us from the death grip of greed.

Preparation for worship, Lord, we your people, the sheep of your pasture, enter your gates with thanksgiving and your courts with praise, for your goodness, love and faithfulness are everlasting (See Psalm 100.)

As brothers and sisters in Christ, let us “worship the Father in the Spirit and in truth” (John 4:23, NIV). Welcome, all.

Happy Birthday to Walter Wittorff III, born on October 2nd and to Junior Gann, whose birthday will be on Saturday, October 5th.

TOPS will be using the church building at 10:00 am Tuesday.

Ladies workday will be on Wednesday at 9:30 am preparing the denim quilt.

Today’s Lector: Nels Christenson

Next Sunday’s Lector: Lesa Berger

Visit us on Facebook Trinity Lutheran Church of A va

