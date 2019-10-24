Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

October 17– Eighteenth Sunday after Pentecost

Happy Birthday to Karen Strohschein, born on today’s date: and to Rhett Brooke, born on tomorrow’s date.

Happy Anniversary to Ashton and Eric Wittorff, married on tomorrow’s date.

October 20 – Nineteenth Sunday after Pentecost.

Pray always. Do not lose heart. This is the encouragement of the Christ of the gospel today. Persistence in our every encounter with the divine will be blessed. Wrestle with the word. Remember your baptism again and again. Come regularly to Christ’s table. Persistence with our every encounter with the divine will be blessed

Preparation for worship

Loving Spirit, sometimes I’m eager to be here; sometimes, reluctant. You know my mood today. Please nourish me with the Bread of Life to empower my serving in the days ahead.

Welcome to worship at Trinity. It is good to be here together in the presence of the God whose name is Love.

Join us today for our regular potluck following worship. Food is always plentiful.

TOPS will be using the church at 10:00 AM Tuesday.

October is Pastor Appreciation month. Let’s all show our appreciation to Pastor Wayne next Sunday with a reception with our potluck.

9:30 am Wednesday Naomi Circle workday

9:30 am Sunday Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sunday Worship with Communion

Oct. 20 Lector: Nels Christenson

Next Sunday’s Lector: Jean Rutledge

Visit us on Facebook Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava.

Next Sunday is Reformation Sunday please wear a red shirt.

