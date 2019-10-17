Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

October 13, 2019 –Eighteenth Sunday after Pentecost

It’s a miracle! Multiple miracles! The waters of holy baptism have healed us. The body and blood of Jesus in holy communion have made us clean. We have died with Christ and been raised with Him. For all this we have returned to offer thanks. From this place we are sent on our way rejoicing to share the good news.

Preparation for worship

Thank you, 0 God, for counting me as one approved through your lavish grace. Help me live out of that identity strengthened by Jesus’ constant faithfulness. (based on 2 Timothy 2: 13-15). The psalmist invites us: “Make a joyful noise to God, all the earth; sing the glory of his name; give to him glorious praise.” (Psalm 66:1-2, NRSV)” Welcome to worship!

We welcome and invite to our Lord’s Table all those baptized persons who truly believe that Christ is present in the elements of bread and wine. We offer both the small cup and the common cup. If you prefer the common cup, please refuse the small cup.

Happy Birthday to Karen Strohschein, born on today’s date: and to Rhett Brooke, born on tomorrow’s date.

Happy Anniversary to Ashton and Eric Wittorff, married on tomorrow’s date.

TOPS will be using the church at 10:00 AM Tuesday.

9:30 AM Sunday – Adult Bible Class and Sunday School

10:45 AM Sunday – Worship; Director’s Meeting following church service

Oct. 13th Lector: Eric Wittorff

Next Sunday’s Lector: Nels Christenson

Visit us on Facebook and share Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava, Pastor Wayne Strohschein, Industrial Parkway and Highway 5, Ava, MO 65608, 417-683-5611