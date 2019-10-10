Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

October 6, 2019 – Seventeenth Sunday after Pentecost.

A little faith goes a long way is our Lord’s point in the gospel. A mustard-seed’s worth has miraculous potential. The patience, tenacity and endurance required for the life of faith are the blessing received in the water and the word (holy baptism), bread and wine (holy communion). The word read and proclaimed in this assembly. Anticipate them. Receive them with thanksgiving.

Preparation for worship

Each of us enters this space with different joys and concerns. Thank you for meeting us where we are, through your Son, Jesus the Christ. Amen.

Family of Christ, welcome to this holy gathering, that we may learn and grow, confess and repent, praise and worship love and be loved — together.

Join us today for our regular potluck following worship. Food is always plentiful.

TOPS will be using the church at 10:00 AM Tuesday. Council will meet following worship next Sunday.

9:30 am Wednesday – Naomi Circle Bible study & meeting

9:30 am Sunday – Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sunday – Worship with Communion

Oct. 6 Lector: Lesa Berger

Next Sunday’s Lector: Eric Wittorff

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava

Industrial Rd and Highway 5

Ava, MO 65608

417-683-5611

Pastor Wayne Strohschein