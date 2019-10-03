TOPS – Holly B.

TOPS-MO 9720 – How’s everything going out there for you? Are you breathing a sigh of relief that the cool weather is just around the corner? It’s almost time to bring out the winter wear and pack the swim suits away. Perhaps though you wore shorts and a tee shirt to cover up what a suit might expose. Whatever, guess it must have worked for you, because I haven’t seen you at TOPS.

A neat thing to start thinking about now is how you would like to look next summer. I know of a plan to help you get to your ideal weight, maintain it and be healthier. It’s called TOPS! The emphasis is on health more than a number. Losing weight in a slow steady fashion, improves diabetes, high blood pressure, mobility, lessens joint pain and a host of other disorders. Mentally, endorphins go on parade. It’s a real high to see how big your clothes become and how big your smiles grow when given a compliment.

Do this for yourself – be better, feel better. Give TOPS a try.

We meet Tuesday at 10am at Trinity Lutheran Church (on hwy 5/ Emerson Climate Technologies Rd). Call our leader Barbara for questions @ 417 543-1323.