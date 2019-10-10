Three Small Earthquakes Reported in the Ozarks Last Thursday & Friday

The University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research documented three earthquakes in southern Missouri last week.

On Friday, Sept. 27, the community of Bakersfield, Mo., a small town approximately one-hour from Ava and Douglas County, experienced a magnitude 2.4 earthquake, 3.7 miles northeast of the town, around 8 p.m. The incident occurred near the Arkansas state line.

Prior to the Bakersfield episode, on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 11:42 p.m., the center recorded a 3.0 magnitude earthquake, 2-1/2 miles north of Pinhook, Mo. Pinhook sits in the Bootheel between East Prairie and the Mississippi River, and is about 200 miles east of Douglas County.

In addition, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake occurred three miles west of Howardsville, Mo., on Friday, Sept. 27, at 3:47 p.m. The community of Howardsville is only 35 miles from Pinhook, Mo.