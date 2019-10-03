Theta Porter

Theta June Porter, 91 years, 7 months, 9 days old of Squires, Missouri passed on to Heaven on October 1, 2019 at her home in Squires with her loving son, Bill and family by her side.

Theta was born February 23, 1928 in Kansas City, MO to Lawrence and Gladys Long.

She was a 1947 Ava High School graduate. After receiving additional education she was proud to teach GED classes with Amanda Porter.

Theta was owner and operator of the Porter’s Cafe in Squires community for many years. She was a pillar in all the area.

Theta was a Christian and a member of Ava General Baptist Church for many years. In the last few years to make traveling easier, she attended the Girdner Union Church.

Theta loved to cook and spoil everyone that walked into her Café. You might have walked in as a stranger but left as a friend.

Theta was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, William Guy and Leslie Long.

She is survived by her children, Bill Porter of the home and Joyce Strollo of Florida, two grandsons, Mark and Bruce Strollo, many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of relatives and numerous friends.

Graveside services for Theta will be Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Murray Cemetery, Squires, MO. Officiating will be Rev. Oren Alcorn and Pastor Maxine Lund. Memorials may be made to Gideon’s or Murray Cemetery. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.