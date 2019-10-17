The Wall Memory Book

Michael Boyink/Herald

Douglas County Veterans Association representatives Jerry Garrison, Trustee (right) and Chuck Gillispie, lifetime member (left) present a copy of the Memory Book and DVD documenting the September 2018 Ava visit of The Wall That Heals. Accepting the book are Ashley Lane, Herald Graphic Designer (left) and Sue Curry Jones, Herald Owner and Publisher (right). The veterans are currently in the process of presenting a Memory Book and DVD to individuals and businesses that supported and helped facilitate the event. The book and DVDs may also be purchased by the public.