Photos submitted

The annual Degase Reunion was held on Sept 3, 2019 with over 50 people signing the guest book. Two quilts were given this year with Jim Turner and Wayne Degase being the winners. Bibles were won by Katie Delp and Canon Heriford. The Bibles were presented by Ruby Degase Taber Satterfield, the first grandchild of Pone and Elsie Degase.