Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

October 17 – My son Marlyn, a patient in Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, was moved to the seventh floor recently. Hopefully he will be back to good health soon. He had surgery to repair his aorta and mitral valve. As I write these items on Monday, his sister Karen is there with him along with his daughter and granddaughter. His wife is home in Forsyth to take care of things. Marlyn’s sister Kris and his brother Lyndon and his wife Linaia were also there visiting Marlyn but are back home now.

Sympathy to families who lost loved ones recently. As time goes on, there are newborns and those who are called to their heavenly home. Preparation is necessary. I’ve been preparing for 97 years!

Our Ozark hill country has always been the best to live in, in my opinion. But, of course, to each his own. Crowded cities don’t seem as safe or desirable to me, but somebody has to live there, I guess! They can carry on with their city living, and we’ll stay here, won’t we?!

As leaves are falling, I know winter is on its way. Time waits for no one. A thought I have had recently is that, if my windows were washed, it wouldn’t look so cloudy outside!

It is a blessing to have Angela Pleasant as the OATS bus driver helping older people as well as those with disabilities..

I asked my neighbor Paralee Rea for her news, and she said she doesn’t have any or expect any.

Helen Conardy is in Springfield as I write, getting her new hearing aids. Thanks to her and her daughter Lynn for my good sandwich they brought me Sunday night. I’m glad we’re kin, as my cousin Janet Taber and I have said to each other often.

Thanks to my artist friend, Almeda Hodges, for my pretty birthday card sent back in July. Almeda lives in Shawnee Mission, Kansas.

My new mail carrier, Kaleb Hubbard, is on the job, replacing his dad, who took Lanell Lewis’ route when she retired. Good mail delivery is important to folks like me.

I recently heard that one of my favorite people, Gene Carter, has been in the hospital. God bless him!

I believe walnut hullers are getting busy. Mine are beginning to fall, and they’re in the way when the grass is being mowed. If we’re not careful, the mower can pick them up and throw them and break a window or do other damage.

October 22 – Growing old gracefully takes some effort. I guess that’s why, at 97, I stay in close contact with my recliner!

Sympathy and concern is expressed for those whose property suffered damage in Sunday night’s storm. We had no damage that I heard of in Tecumseh. I did hear it thunder a few times, but that was all. I slept right through it all, I guess.

I read somewhere that Judge Judy’s annual salary is $45 million. If I had that much money I’d have to dig a deep hole to bury it so somebody wouldn’t come and kill me for it!

Listening to current news, I feel it is disgraceful to talk about our President Trump in the news media.

I was remembering recently a time, during my childhood, when a family in our neighborhood had typhoid fever and my grandfather Ebrite, a medical doctor, stayed in their home until they recovered. It was the Elijah White family at Lilly Ridge, and I’m guessing it must have been 10 days to two weeks before they had all recovered. Can you imagine a doctor doing such a thing?

Grandfather told many stories about his work as a country doctor. One story was how he saved his own life when he was walking between Lilly Ridge and Gainesville and was bitten by a mad dog. There was no cure for rabies in those days, and Grandfather cut a place at the site of the dog bite, making that area bleed, and by doing so he saved his own life. What courage!

My other grandfather, John Martin Crawford, was shot by a man named Aldrich in a dispute over some homesteaded property. According to the story passed down from the early 1900s, Aldrich and his son came down the road carrying guns. Grandfather was in his home in the Mammoth area, and here came these men—man and son—carrying guns. Grandfather stood in his doorway and reached up over the door and got his shotgun as protection. I don’t remember the details, but I suppose Aldrich must have shot first because I was always told that Grandfather returned fire. Bobby Crawford, my second cousin, still owns the door with the bullet hole in it. Both men are buried in the Gainesville Cemetery. Grandfather is in the second level, but by the gate, and the man who shot him, Aldrige, is in the far northeast corner, closer to the creek.

At this writing, my son Marlyn is still in Barnes Hospital, and both of his sisters and his daughter are there with him at this time. His brother Lyndon from Fair Grove has also visited him. Hopefully, he’ll be released soon to recuperate nearer to his home in Forsyth. His brother Lyndon from Fair Grove has been visiting him.

I still have some of the chinquapin nuts that Andy Elder brought me. I ate one and saved the rest to show visitors. They are rare, and I only know of one chinquapin tree in the area. But I’d prefer to keep its location to myself for now!

October 28 – I call myself Hopalong Linnie these days. It couldn’t be age working on me, surely. It’s just all the wear and tear. Worry is not an item with me, but the passing of time and impaired health has an effect on all of us. Sometimes it’s depressing when we can’t get things done. But I’m thankful for my daughters who live close by and look out for me.

How nice it was to receive greetings from a “secret friend” in West Plains about a week ago, commenting on how my news items are enjoyed. Thank you!

In the 1930s, there were groups of Gypsies that came through our country and stopped along the way, begging for something to eat. My mother always dreaded to see them coming, but she would go to our supplies and get them some vegetables and other food and send them on their way. These days we might call the sheriff and ask him to keep an eye on the traveling group

Back then, Lyman Stevens was our sheriff. We certainly appreciated it when he caught the chicken thieves who stole 40 of my mother’s Rhode Island Red hens. We were so happy when they were caught near Caulfield and Sheriff Stevens returned the hens to my mother’s henhouse—where they laid eggs the next day! The eggs were important to us because on Saturdays we took our eggs and cream into Newt Ford’s store and exchanged them for our groceries for the week.

Now that cooler days are coming, I’m especially thankful for the nice crocheted cap a new friend in Shawnee, Kansas, sent me. It cost her $3.50 just for the postage to send it to me, and I really appreciate it.

My son Marlyn is recuperating in a Forsyth rehab center after more than two weeks in Barnes Hospital in St. Louis where he had open-heart surgery.

I’ve taken down my hummingbird feeders and cleaned them so they’re ready for next spring. My friend Loretta Davidson and my daughter Karen Davis at Udall feed lots of hummers, so they’re probably a little glad to have the hummingbirds gone for the winter so they can have a break from buying so much sugar to make the sugar water for them.

Karen and Dave Davis were in Poplar Bluff recently so Dave could see his doctor at the VA Hospital.

Thanks to my cousin Helen Conardy and daughter Lynn for the Sonic sandwich they brought me one evening recently from Mountain Home.

Call me with any news! 417-679-4148.