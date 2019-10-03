Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

Times photo / Sue Ann Jones

Tecumseh correspondent Linnie Ingram enjoyed spending time together on the square during Hootin an Hollarin. Front row, from left: Quinn Wright, Alexus Owens and her dad, Allen Luebbert. Second row: Marlyn Pitcock, Linnie Ingram, Lyndon Pitcock and Chloe Wright. Third row: MaKayla Braden and Charlene Braden. Back: Karen Davis, Dave Davis, Olia Vega, Kris Luebbert, Linaia’ Pitcock.

Fall is in the air in Tecumseh! Hootin an Hollarin is over, and we’re into the fall weather finally. At least I hope we are!

I enjoyed visiting Hootin an Hollarin with my family. We settled under the little tree on the east side of the courthouse square in Gainesville and were happy to visit with friends who stopped by to say hello. I can’t remember all the friendly faces we saw, but some of them were Bob Thompson, Elda Edwards, Ricky Pendergrass, Chuck Coatney and Joe Corbin.

During Hootin an Hollarin, Gary Wallace, who runs the Mom and Pop’s BBQ stand with his wife, Nancy, was working so hard I think he may not have had time to celebrate his birthday. We saw one of our local well-known cooks bring some homemade baked goods to his stand to swap for some of his good smoked meat. They’re from Udall.

Hello to Art Meyer, who reads our news items in the Times. He stopped by, and I was glad to get acquainted.

Jane and Andy Elder brought me some chinquapin nuts! They are something I enjoyed in years past, and they’ve apparently almost died out. But Jane and Andy have planted some of the trees; they belong to a group helping chinquapins make a come-back. The chinquapin is related to the chestnut. Thanks, Jane and Andy!

My daughter Kris Luebbert delivered some of the pawpaws off our trees to our friends in the Times office. Her next delivery was to Joe and Diane Easterday at the Rocky Top Resort at the top of the Tecumseh curves. They had family there visiting, and it was the first taste of pawpaws any of them had ever had. A new experience!

Congratulations to my grandson, Allen Luebbert on achieving his second degree in the Masons. He’s a member of the Bakersfield Lodge.

Speaking of the Masons, we enjoyed pulled pork sandwiches the Gainesville Masons served on Saturday of Hootin an Hollarin. They were delicious.

Saving seeds has been going on through the centuries. (How else could my beloved cut-short beans have survived?) A gardener from Thayer who said he reads our news items told me he saves seeds; it’s his way of taking an interest, as a gardener, in preserving our heritage.

One of my favorite seeds was Hickory King Corn, which had large kernels that made good hominy. I would cook the hard, white kernels in a big iron kettle over a fire out in the yard. Then it needed to be rinsed several times in cold water and the outer hulls would be removed. And then you had hominy. I canned mine in Mason jars.

My cousin Helen Conardy’s daughter Lyn has been cleaning out the little rock house near the low-water bridge that was hit by water when the creek rose during that last flood a couple of years ago. My Uncle Earl Ebrite built that house. We wondered, when he built it, if it would be hit by floods. I heard them tell about driving the Model A across the creek when the water was up to the running boards.

I’m 97, and my daughter Karen Davis is 79. Our ages are “reversed.” The Lord has been good to us. God is still working on me. It’s surely a lot of work for Him