Sweden – Linda Johnson

It’s an ancient battle. Actually, it could be considered a duel of sorts. The year was 1063 B.C. It’s safe to say that this battle was over three thousand years ago. And yet, it is probably as well-known a battle that there is. As soon as one reads that it was between the Philistines and the Israelites this battle between two men will jump to mind.

Yes, it is David and Goliath. The match between these two couldn’t have been more lopsided. Goliath, as far as is known, was at least nine feet tall, a powerful and imposing warrior who was able to fight while wearing close to 200 pounds of armor. That’s impressive. He was an accomplished enemy. And he was fearless. For forty days he called out the Israelites. (I Samuel 17:16) Verses 8, 9. and 10 of chapter 17 recounts the goading he gave Israel. “Send a man to fight me. If he kills me, we’ll be your servants. If I kill him, you’ll be our servants.” That was the meaning that was repeated by Goliath for forty days.

The Philistines knew that all was not well with King Saul and chose this moment to strike. Here they are in the valley of Elah which is well inside Israel. They are camped on one side of the valley and Israel is camped on the other. The Philistines were certain to win. After all, who of the Israelites had a champion like Goliath?

Enters David, the young man who plays the lyre to sooth the nerves of the king. The young man who spent his youth as a shepherd, and tended the flocks of his father. He is older now since the last time Saul saw him. He had been out to the battlefield and heard Goliath’s taunt. Now he approaches the King. He wants to fight Goliath. He pleads his case to Saul.

No one, not even Saul, believes that he can be a match for this giant. However, he pleads anyway and persuades Saul that he was able to whip the lion that stole a lamb in his care and a bear, too. This was the tipping point for Saul. He offered David his armor, but David declined and took five smooth stones from a brook, his staff, and his slingshot. Out he went to meet Goliath.

This time the taunt was from David. “This day the Lord will deliver thee into mine hand…” (I Samuel 17:46) With that, David loaded his slingshot with one of the smooth stones and slung it. The giant fell. The stone sank into his forehead. He was dead.

This story was renewed for us in the Sunday sermon. “Don’t be a coward especially when it’s against the devil.” said Pastor Josh. Then he repeated this engaging battle written in the Bible. “What’s the giant in your life? Don’t you know that the Lord has equipped you to do battle just as he did David?”

