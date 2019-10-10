Sweden – Linda Johnson

“I might have brush hogged a little too early,” continued Pastor Josh. “But the fields really needed it. Then the rain came. It was just enough to green up everything again. Well, the sage grass started growing. I probably should have waited until the sage grass was through. It got so high it was impossible to see the new calves. Oh, maybe a little black spot would pop up now and then. But, most of the time, I couldn’t see them.”

“Going out into the field I could see the paths the moms had made. They weren’t straight, but they were if you were a momma cow. These paths went to water, the pond. The calves would follow mom to the water and then I could count and see how many we had.”

This story was at the tail end of the sermon taken from Hebrews 12:1-17. Someone has to go first and the same is true with faith. Abraham didn’t know where he was going but he stepped out. Others are mentioned in Hebrews 11 such as Noah who built the ark and Moses who led the people out of Egypt. There are many who stepped out so that others could do the same. There’s strength in that and it should encourage others.

“If God gives you the ball, run with it. God has given you His grace, His Word and His Spirit. Run with it. Lay aside the weight (sin) that you can run faster. Holiness is the task that is set before us.” Pastor Josh continued, “Don’t go through this world and say ‘I’ll sin but it’ll be okay.’ It’s not okay. We’re not perfect. That’s why we need to be sat down and corrected. A believer’s walk has to be guided by the Holy Spirit.”

He went on to say things like: “It’s not enough to just quit sinning–fill up your life with God. If you walk in the light, look up. We’re Christians which means we’re like Christ.”

Why the tale of the sage grass? Hebrews 12:13 “And make straight paths for your feet…” Even the cows make paths to life-giving water and they make them for others to follow too.

