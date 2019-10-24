Storm Leaves a Mess; Brings Out the Best in Us

After Monday’s pre-dawn storm, Shane Raymer, above right, joined family and friends to help clear his grandma’s property on Hwy. 14, where three trees fell, blocking the driveway. The storm downed trees and power lines in eastern Douglas and northeastern Ozark counties. Below: Power lines blocked County Rd. 177 south of CC, east of Dora. Hundreds of trees in the storm-hit region were downed causing damage to fences, buildings, and vehicles. MODOT and volunteers quickly worked to clear brush and trees from roadways and nearby areas.

