STATEMENT OF OWNERSHIP, MANAGEMENT AND CIRCULATION

Date of Filing: Sept. 26, 2019.

Douglas County Herald, published weekly at 302 East Washington Avenue, Ava, Mo. 65608.

Sue Curry Jones, Ava, Mo., publisher; Sue Curry Jones, Ava, Mo., managing editor.

Owner: Herald Publishing Co., Inc., Ava, Mo. 65608.

Known bondholders, mortgagees and other security holders owning or holding 1 percent or more of total amount of bonds, mortgages or other securities are: None.

Average number of copies each issue during the preceding 12 months: Total number of copies printed: 2800; mailed outside-county paid subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541: 539; mailed in-county paid subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541: 848; sales through dealers and carriers, street vendors, counter sales and non-USPS paid distribution: 1050; free or nominal rate outside county copies included on PS Form 3541: 30; free or nominal rate in-county copies included on PS Form 3541: 60; free or nominal rate copies mailed at other classes through the USPS: 0; free or nominal rate distribution outside the mail, 0; total distribution, 2527; copies not distributed, 121; total: 2,648; percent paid: 96.44%. Electronic copies: Paid electronic copies: 40; total paid print copies plus paid electronic copies: 2,477; total print distribution plus paid electronic copies, 2,567; percent paid (both print & electronic copies): 96.49%.

Number of copies of single issue published nearest to filing date: Total number of copies printed: 2700; mailed outside-county paid subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541: 514; mailed in-county paid subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541: 815; sales through dealers and carriers, street vendors, counter sales and non-USPS paid distribution: 1,199; free or nominal rate outside county copies included on PS Form 3541: 26; free or nominal rate in-county copies included on PS Form 3541: 61; free or nominal rate copies mailed at other classes through the USPS: 0; free or nominal rate distribution outside the mail, 0; total distribution, 2615; copies not distributed, 0; total: 2,615; percent paid: 96.67%. Electronic copies: Paid electronic copies: 42; total paid print copies plus paid electronic copies: 2570; total print distribution plus paid electronic copies, 2657; percent paid (both print & electronic copies): 96.72%.