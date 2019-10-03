State Treasurer Highlights National Disability Employment Awareness Month

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today announced plans to recognize National Disability Employee Awareness Month with activities across the state throughout October.

Treasurer Fitzpatrick will participate in a number of events including visiting businesses and organizations who employ and provide job-training for individuals with disabilities, meeting with business leaders to encourage adding payroll deductions for MO ABLE accounts to company benefits packages, and providing MO ABLE presentations to disability groups across the state.

“MO ABLE makes it possible for Missourians with disabilities to save money without losing access to federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI — essentially, it makes it possible to have a job and financial independence,” Fitzpatrick said. “I am pleased to recognize the important contributions of Missourians with disabilities to the state’s workforce, as well as encourage our business leaders to help make it easier for those with disabilities, and their families, to save money.”

The Treasurer’s Office administers MO ABLE, Missouri’s ABLE plan. MO ABLE allows individuals with disabilities, and their families, to save and invest, tax-free, without losing their federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI. With nearly 1200 MO ABLE accounts, Missouri has one of the largest programs in the country.

National Disability Employment Awareness Month seeks to raise awareness about disability employment opportunities and issues as well as celebrate the contributions of workers with disabilities.