Standard Time Returns Sunday –– Remember to Set Clocks Back 

The nation returns to standard time this weekend and everyone is advised to turn their clocks and watches back one hour and regain that one hour of sleep lost in the Spring when Daylight Savings Time (DST) adjustments were made.

Standard time officially returns on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2:00 a.m., but we would suggest turning your clocks back prior to retiring on Saturday night, making sure you can enjoy an extra hour of sleep on Sunday.

Today, most areas of the United States observe Daylight Saving Time, however, current exceptions include Arizona, Hawaii, and overseas territories of American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.