St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, October 13 was the Seventeenth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley began his sermon by noting that it is easy in our complicated world to get lost in our preoccupation with the self and be self-centered, but that this is the sin of pride and goes against God’s purpose; what is really important is that what we do must coincide with God’s purpose. This theme is reflected in the scripture readings for today. In Psalm 10 the psalmist tells us “The ungodly is so proud that he careth not for God, neither is God in all his thoughts.” In our Old Testament lesson from Exodus, in which Moses tells Pharoah “let my people go” but Pharoah is too proud and refuses, only to be taught a lesson in the plagues and loses his army when they try to stop the Hebrews. Then in our Collect prayer we pray “Lord we pray thee that thy grace may always prevent (meaning go before) us and make us continually to be given to all good works.” In our Epistle Paul tells us “I therefore, the prisoner of the Lord, beseech you that ye walk worthy of the vocation wherewith ye are called…” To live a Christian life we must understand that we live in a God-created world and live accordingly.

After our service I drove to Walnut Grove Church to take part in their anniversary celebration. My Great-grandparents, Isaac and Belle Kester, were charter members of that congregation, and, as a child I visited there numerous times with my relatives, Aunt Mertie Osburn and Aunt Lou (Kester) Felton who were active members during those years. I enjoyed fellowship & good music and the history of the church written by Cinita Brown. A very significant day for those of us connected to Walnut Grove.

Sunday October 20 was the Eighteenth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Gospel for the day, St. Matthew 22:34, in which Jesus is asked by a lawyer which of the commandments is the most important and Jesus responds by giving a summation of the law, love God and love thy neighbor as thyself. Here Jesus is giving us a simple way to practice our faith and to live in God’s kingdom, cutting through all the rules & regulations beloved by the religious establishment of the day. These two laws had been given in the Old Testament, in Deuteronomy & Leviticus, but had not been linked in the way that Jesus does here. Then Jesus goes on to give the Pharisees a lesson in His identity: the Messiah (Jesus) is the Son of David but also his Lord. As King David’s descendant Jesus is partly human but as David’s lord He is divine. The Pharisees wanted a political leader who would give them worldly power, but Jesus is telling them that His authority is not from politics but from God. There are three lessons that Jesus teaches here. First, our duty to love God, second our duty to love others, and third that we must acknowledge Him as the Messiah, human and divine, both flesh and God.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Beverly Hartley whose birthday is October 25. After the service we had a lunch then our work day, when we set about cleaning up the grounds, weeding and clearing brush and as it was a nice warm day we got a lot done.

Sunday, October 27 was the Nineteenth Sunday after Trinity.

Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, Ephesians 4:17, This I say therefore and testify in the Lord that ye henceforth walk not as other Gentiles walk, in the vanity of their mind… St. Paul was telling his readers that being a Christian means pleasing God and not following the ways of the material world: please God and not those around you.

This theme is reflected also in the Collect Prayer for the day, “O God, forasmuch as without thee we are not able to please thee, mercifully grant that thy Holy Spirit may in all things direct & rule our hearts.”

Paul’s lesson applies to us today as much as to his original readers. Society at large may be alienated from God but we must not be. To be a Christian is to be renewed by the Holy Spirit residing in us and this means we are different from the world. The Christian must be a new person, and follow the one perfect example: Jesus Christ. In the Gospel lesson, ST. Matthew 9:1, Jesus heals a man of the palsy, outraging the religious establishment of His time by forgiving the man his sins. Here Jesus instructs us in the nature of God: we are forgiven as we forgive.

We had an impromptu candlelight service with a cappella singing as our power went out just as we were singing the processional hymn, which killed the lights and the organ. But we soldiered on and continued with the service. Fortunately the power came on during the Communion service so we were able to continue normally.

