St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday September 29 was the Feast of St. Michael and All Angels and our lessons & readings were those appointed for St. Michael’s Day, or Michaelmas as it was traditionally known. Bishop Hartley devoted his sermon to a discussion of the importance of Michael in Christian tradition; it has been a part of church tradition since the fifth century. There are four mentions of the Archangel Michael in scripture, two in Daniel, one in Jude and one in Revelation. He is called God’s warrior angel and is the guardian of the Jewish people. In the Epistle of Jude, Michael contends with the devil over the body of Moses, and in Revelation he battles with the dragon in the war in heaven. Archangel means chief angel or the one in authority who guards God’s people. The sin of pride caused the fall of Satan and in the Old Testament Satan is the adversary but in the New Testament he becomes the Devil, or slanderer and seducer of mankind; all the way through St. Michael is the warrior who protects us from evil. In our modern world we don’t hear much about angels but they are important in Christian tradition as unseen beings who help us; we gain confidence as Christians knowing that the Devil’s defeat is certain. As is our tradition our hymns chosen for today reflect the scripture lessons and were all in praise of angels and their role in helping & protecting us, as in the hymn with which we closed the service: “Angels of Jesus, Angels of light, singing to welcome the pilgrims of the night.”

Sunday, October 6 was the Sixteenth Sunday after Trinity.

Bishop Hartley began his sermon by quoting the old Chinese curse “may you live in interesting times” and noting that we do indeed live in uncertain times and modern people are often uncertain as to what we expect out of life. In our Epistle lesson for today, Ephesians 3:13, St. Paul has advice for the new Christians in that city that also applies to us today: we should look to higher things and know our role in God’s kingdom. This letter is in the form of a prayer in which Paul kneels to pray, a sign of great humility as the Jewish custom was to stand while praying. He prays that his readers will be strengthened by the Holy Spirit and find the inner strength necessary so that Christ can live in our hearts. He notes that part of us wants to do good but evil is always a temptation but with the indwelling of the Holy Spirit we can get a new direction in our lives toward heaven and remake ourselves with inner strength rooted in the love of Christ. He prays that we can understand the world through this love which is beyond rational limits. We can’t understand God’s love but we can receive it.

